BRAWA’S PET OF THE WEEK IS ANASTASIA

01/10/2018

Meet Anastasia !

Featured as BRAWA’s Pet of the Week, Anastasia is an amazing 1 1/2 year old Australian Cattle Dog mix. She is a gorgeous sweet in nature and could be the perfect addition to your family. To meet Anastasia, stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call us at (270) 651-7297.

Connie Greer with BRAWA says the shelter always have homeless animals who are in need of love. If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations.

BRAWA has a volunteer orientation coming up on Saturday January 27th at 10:00 a.m.

Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!