Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRAY ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY

on 02/01/2019 |

After a fingerprint analysis, James Tyler Bray, Glasgow, was arrested for burglary and other charges after a Tally Road home was burglarized.

Dennis Tarry, homeowner, was asked if he knew Bray. Tarry did not. Bray also said he didn’t know Tarry and denied being in the home where he allegedly stole several items including some from inside a fire safe.

Documents inside the safe had been placed on the floor during the burglary, according to Tarry. Bray met with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking $500 or more but less than $10,000, and Criminal Mischief.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRAY ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JUDY GLASS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
45°
Overcast
Overcast
Friday 02/01 0%
High 49° / Low 32°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/02 10%
High 55° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 02/03 10%
High 62° / Low 44°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.