BRAY ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY

After a fingerprint analysis, James Tyler Bray, Glasgow, was arrested for burglary and other charges after a Tally Road home was burglarized.

Dennis Tarry, homeowner, was asked if he knew Bray. Tarry did not. Bray also said he didn’t know Tarry and denied being in the home where he allegedly stole several items including some from inside a fire safe.

Documents inside the safe had been placed on the floor during the burglary, according to Tarry. Bray met with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking $500 or more but less than $10,000, and Criminal Mischief.