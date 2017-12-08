Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRDTF ARRESTS 2 PEOPLE IN SCOTTSVILLE ON VARIOUS DRUG-RELATED CHARGES

on 08/12/2017 |

On Tuesday, Aug. 8th, 2017 at approximately 17:06 pm the Barren River Drug Task Force went to 404 E. Maple St. in Scottsville, KY on a drug investigation. Detectives were given consent to search the residence. Detectives foud suspected crystal meth, cash, pills, marijuana, scales, syringes and various other drug paraphernalia. 38 year old Amy Stinson of Scottsville was arrested and charge with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st – meth and possession of drug parahernalia. 27 year old James R. Powell of Scottsville was arrest and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st – meth, possession of a controlled substance 1st – drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance 3rd, and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Allen County Jail. The DTF was assisted by the Allen Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and the Scottsville Police Dept.”

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRDTF ARRESTS 2 PEOPLE IN SCOTTSVILLE ON VARIOUS DRUG-RELATED CHARGES”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

Selma Mayfield
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
84°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Saturday 08/12 20%
High 84° / Low 62°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 08/13 10%
High 83° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 08/14 20%
High 87° / Low 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.