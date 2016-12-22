BRDTF INVESTIGATION LEADS TO SIX INDICTMENTS FOR ORGANIZED CRIME AND TRAFFICKING METH

DTF investigation uncovers organized crime syndicate.

In 2015, the Barren River Drug Task Force began an extensive investigation into, what they describe, as an organized crime syndicate. The Barren County Grand Jury has returned six indictments in connection with the investigation. 34 year old Travis Dwayne Smiley, 31 year old Alicia Jo Trusty both of Coral Hill Halfway Road, Glasgow, 32 year old Gregory Lynn Christie of Arnett Grove Road, Glasgow, 42 year old Stephanie L Massey of Nobob Road, Glasgow, and 34 year old Eddie Joe Simpson of Wildcat Road, Glasgow, were all indicted on TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE) and ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIME/CRIMINAL SYNDICATE.

According to the BRDTF, between 2015 and 2016, the group illegally trafficked methamphetamine, by purchasing large quantities of the drug from the Louisville area and bringing it back to Barren County, where they then sold or distributed it.

Warrants have been served to everyone in the group except for Gregory Lynn Christie. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Christie, please call the Barren River Drug Task Force at (270) 629-2588 or Glasgow PD at (270) 651-5151. The DTF was assisted in the investigation by the Glasgow Police Dept., the Barren County Sheriff’s Dept., and the ATF.