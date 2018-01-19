Logo


BRDTF: TIP LEADS TO DISCOVERY OF METH LAB, TWO ARRESTED

Early Thursday afternoon, the Barren River Drug Task Force and the Barren  Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Wilson Road in Cave City after receiving a tip of a possible meth lab.

When Detectives arrived at the home, they smelled the suspected lab and made contact with the resident, 52 year old Larry J. Moulder.  Initially denying knowledge of the meth lab, Moulder gave verbal consent to search the residence.  Detectives discovered an active meth lab in a small work room along with a gas generator, chemicals and equipment used to manufacture methamphetamine. Suspected meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also found inside the home.

39 year old Melissa Logdson of Horse Cave was also in the residence, and she along with Moulder, laterlater admitted to knowing meth was being manufactured at the residence. Both were decontaminated by the Cave City Vol. Fire Department.

Both were arrested and charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st offence, Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st deg, Possession Of Marijuana and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center

