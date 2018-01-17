Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRDTF: WANTED FOR VIOLATING PROBATION, A SCOTTSVILLE MAN FACES MORE CHARGES AFTER HE IS FOUND WITH 35 GRAMS OF METH

on 01/17/2018 |

Attempting to serve an active Allen County arrest  warrant, on Friday, the Barren River Drug Task  Force, the Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on  Bradshaw Road.

34 year old Jeremiah Buchanan of Scottsville was wanted for violating probation. After consent was given to search the residence, Buchanan was found hiding in a closet along with 35 grams of crystal methamphetamine and eight fentanyl patches on his person.

Buchanan was arrested on the warrants and transported to the Allen County Jail. Buchanan was additionally charged with Trafficking In A Controlled Substance 1st Degree in Barren County.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRDTF: WANTED FOR VIOLATING PROBATION, A SCOTTSVILLE MAN FACES MORE CHARGES AFTER HE IS FOUND WITH 35 GRAMS OF METH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

MICHAEL NUNNALLY

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
Clear
Clear
Thursday 01/18 0%
High 33° / Low 17°
Clear
Clear
Friday 01/19 0%
High 43° / Low 28°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 01/20 20%
High 47° / Low 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.