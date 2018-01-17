BRDTF: WANTED FOR VIOLATING PROBATION, A SCOTTSVILLE MAN FACES MORE CHARGES AFTER HE IS FOUND WITH 35 GRAMS OF METH

on 01/17/2018 |

Attempting to serve an active Allen County arrest warrant, on Friday, the Barren River Drug Task Force, the Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on Bradshaw Road.

34 year old Jeremiah Buchanan of Scottsville was wanted for violating probation. After consent was given to search the residence, Buchanan was found hiding in a closet along with 35 grams of crystal methamphetamine and eight fentanyl patches on his person.

Buchanan was arrested on the warrants and transported to the Allen County Jail. Buchanan was additionally charged with Trafficking In A Controlled Substance 1st Degree in Barren County.