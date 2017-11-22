Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRDTF: WHILE ATTEMPTING TO SERVE AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT, BCSO FIND ACTIVE METH LAB

on 11/22/2017 |

Tuesday night on 11/21/2017 at approximately 9:26 pm, members of the Barren Co. Sheriff’s Department went to 5307 Dripping Springs Rd. in an attempt to serve an outstanding warrant on a subject that was reportedly at the residence. Deputies were allowed in the residence where two male subjects were found with outstanding warrants. Consent to search the residence was given by the homeowner. An active meth lab was found by deputies who then contact the Barren River Drug Task Force to dismantle the lab and conduct the investigation. Detectives removed the active meth lab from the residence and a search found items and chemicals used to manufacture meth, syrings, paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. 44 year old Lonus Winchester, 38 year old Christopher Obrien, 45 year old Stoney Winchester, 37 year old Barbara Stilts, and 50 year old Guyla Dethridge all of Glasgow were arrested and charged with Manufacturing meth 1st offence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lonus Winchester was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st – meth, tampering with evidence and served with an outstanding warrant. Mr. Obrien was additionally served with three additonal outstanding warrants. All were transported to the Barren County Jail. The Park City Vol. Fire Department assisted with the Decon of the arrested subjects.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRDTF: WHILE ATTEMPTING TO SERVE AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT, BCSO FIND ACTIVE METH LAB”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JERRY REED

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
27°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 11/23 0%
High 51° / Low 25°
Clear
Clear
Friday 11/24 0%
High 59° / Low 44°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 11/25 10%
High 59° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.