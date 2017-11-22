BRDTF: WHILE ATTEMPTING TO SERVE AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT, BCSO FIND ACTIVE METH LAB

on 11/22/2017 |

Tuesday night on 11/21/2017 at approximately 9:26 pm, members of the Barren Co. Sheriff’s Department went to 5307 Dripping Springs Rd. in an attempt to serve an outstanding warrant on a subject that was reportedly at the residence. Deputies were allowed in the residence where two male subjects were found with outstanding warrants. Consent to search the residence was given by the homeowner. An active meth lab was found by deputies who then contact the Barren River Drug Task Force to dismantle the lab and conduct the investigation. Detectives removed the active meth lab from the residence and a search found items and chemicals used to manufacture meth, syrings, paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. 44 year old Lonus Winchester, 38 year old Christopher Obrien, 45 year old Stoney Winchester, 37 year old Barbara Stilts, and 50 year old Guyla Dethridge all of Glasgow were arrested and charged with Manufacturing meth 1st offence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lonus Winchester was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st – meth, tampering with evidence and served with an outstanding warrant. Mr. Obrien was additionally served with three additonal outstanding warrants. All were transported to the Barren County Jail. The Park City Vol. Fire Department assisted with the Decon of the arrested subjects.