BREAKDOWN OF BARREN COUNTY’S MAY 2018 PRIMARY

In Barren County:

On the Republican side:

It was Gary Tilghman over Freddie Joe Wilkerson with a 60%-40% split:

Helena Chase Birdwell wins over Larry Hammer, 61%-39%, in the race for Barren County Clerk:

It was Aaron Bennett over Aaron Shirley with 61% -39% in the race for Jailer:

In the race for 3rd District Constable, Coming in with a little over 66% of the vote, it was Charles Bunch over James Seeley.

Mark Bowman came out over Eric Spillman in the race for 5th District Magistrate.

Brian Pedigo won nearly 60% of the votes for the 2nd District race for US Congress.

On the Democratic side:

Tracy Bellamy came through the primary for Jailer with a little over 60% of the votes, winning over Justin Kirkpatrick and Lloyd Bean Jr. :

Tim Gibson won the primary for coroner with nearly 72% of the vote, over Jason Forbis:

In the 4th district magisterial race, Gary Allen Thomas wins out over Charles Shaw and Russ Mosier.

Only 15 votes separated the race for Magistrate in the 5th district, with Samuel Kenneth Gray winning out over Beverly Harbison and Chris Beckham coming in third.

Incumbent Charles Allen wins the race for 6h District magistrate with 42% of the vote, followed by Billy Hampton, Candice Overstreet, Sammy Monroe and Garry Minor.

Jason Logson wins the primary for 6th district constable with over 73% of the vote.

When it comes to voter turnout, Barren County came in at 21%.