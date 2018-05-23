BREAKDOWN OF HART COUNTY’S MAY 2018 PRIMARY RESULTS

on 05/23/2018 |

In Hart County, when it comes to the 2nd District seat for US Congress, Brian Pedigo came in with nearly half of the votes.

Kayla Roundtree won the Democratic primary for Circuit Court Clerk, followed by Lori Reynolds and Lance Strother.

Boston Hensley came through the primary for Sheriff on the democratic ticket, ahead of Zane Greer.

In primary race for Magistrate in district 1, Gary Gardner came through over James Gary Puckett.

Ricky Alvey won over Randy Russell with over 60% of the vote in the 2nd District Magistrate race.

Walter Bush won the primary for 2nd District Constable by a margin of only 8 votes, followed by Terry Riley and Kevin Cox.

Ronnie Riordan came away with over 80% of the votes in the race for Magistrate in the 3rd District over Edwin Lindsey.

For 4th District Constable, it was William Tweedy over James Kersey.