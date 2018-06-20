BREAKDOWN OF LATEST BARREN COUNTY FISCAL COURT MEETING

on 06/20/2018 |

The Barren County Fiscal Court had a full agenda yesterday morning and several items on that agenda were approved by the court.

Treva Shirley was at the court meeting on behalf of TJ Samson Community Hospital. The court approved a partnership with TJ as a way, according to Judge Executive Micheal Hale, as a way to reinvest back in their employees. The judge said that the group is considered to be older and unhealthy and the program would allow employees to get free blood tests that would help identify potential health risks. Shirley added that it could also lead to a decrease in insurance premiums.

Sheriff Kent Keen said one of the Sheriff’s Office transport vans has quit and they need to replace it, fairly quickly. Sheriff Keen noted the money is in his budget and the court unanimously approved the purchase.

County Clerk Joann London was approved to purchase several new machines to get ready for the November General Election:

062018joann

The court also approved several bids for road department materials. Transportation Committee. Chairman Trent Riddle made the recommendation:

062018riddle

The court also went into closed session in regard to proposed or pending litigation, but took no action upon return to open session.

A full archive of the Fiscal Court Meeting can be found here: