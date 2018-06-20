Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BREAKDOWN OF LATEST BARREN COUNTY FISCAL COURT MEETING

on 06/20/2018 |

The Barren County Fiscal Court had a full agenda yesterday morning and several items on that agenda were approved by the court.

Treva Shirley was at the court meeting on behalf of TJ Samson Community Hospital.  The court approved a partnership with TJ as a way, according to Judge Executive Micheal Hale, as a way to reinvest back in their employees.  The judge said that the group is considered to be older and unhealthy and the program would allow employees to get free blood tests that would help identify potential health risks.  Shirley added that it could also lead to a decrease in insurance premiums.

Sheriff Kent Keen said one of the Sheriff’s Office transport vans has quit and they need to replace it, fairly quickly.  Sheriff Keen noted the money is in his budget and the court unanimously approved the purchase.

County Clerk Joann London was approved to purchase several new machines to get ready for the November General Election:

      062018joann

The court also approved several bids for road department materials.  Transportation Committee. Chairman Trent Riddle made the recommendation:

      062018riddle

The court also went into closed session in regard to proposed or pending litigation, but took no action upon return to open session.

 

A full archive of the Fiscal Court Meeting can be found here:

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BREAKDOWN OF LATEST BARREN COUNTY FISCAL COURT MEETING”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

TIFFANY WOODARD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
89°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/20 60%
High 90° / Low 70°
Thunderstorm
Rain
Thursday 06/21 100%
High 79° / Low 66°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Friday 06/22 90%
High 82° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 20

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.