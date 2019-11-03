Logo


BREAKING! BODY FOUND INSIDE MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK

on 03/11/2019 |

The National Park Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are investigating a body that was found in Mammoth Cave National Park in Barren County, KY on Monday, March 11, 2019.    

 

The victim, a white female in her 20’s, was discovered by a citizen who reported the incident to the Barren County Glasgow Dispatch. The Park City Volunteer Fire Department notified park rangers around 10 a.m. of the finding.

 

There is no further information available at this time. The park will release more information as it becomes available.

