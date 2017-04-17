Local emergency officials are investigating a female body found this morning on a building in downtown Glasgow. Around 8:30 this morning someone parking their car in the lot next to the insurance agency on the corner of North Race and West Main saw the body and contacted authorities. WCLU’s Angela Briggs is on the scene and will have more details as they are released
BREAKING! BODY FOUND ON ROOF TOP IN DOWNTOWN GLASGOW
