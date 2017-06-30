Just before 3 pm Friday afternoon Glasgow police, Fire Department and Ambulance service responded to ‘Just For Kids’ Consignment on West Main Street. What we know so far is a woman pulled into the parking lot, parked the car and went inside the store, leaving children inside the vehicle. At some point one of the children got out of the vehicle, and another child inside the car knocked it into gear causing it to run over the child’s leg. At least one person was transported from the scene. Additional details will be released as they become available
BREAKING-CHILD INJURED IN PARKING LOT ACCIDENT ON WEST MAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON
on 06/30/2017 |
