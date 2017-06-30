Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BREAKING-CHILD INJURED IN PARKING LOT ACCIDENT ON WEST MAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON

on 06/30/2017 |
Featured Local News Top Stories

Just before 3 pm Friday afternoon Glasgow police, Fire Department and Ambulance service responded to ‘Just For Kids’ Consignment on West Main Street. What we know so far is a woman pulled into the parking lot, parked the car and went inside the store, leaving children inside the vehicle. At some point one of the children got out of the vehicle, and another child inside the car knocked it into gear causing it to run over the child’s leg. At least one person was transported from the scene. Additional details will be released as they become available

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari
 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Hailia Curry

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2


 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
85°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Friday 06/30 80%
High 88° / Low 71°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 07/01 60%
High 81° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Sunday 07/02 20%
High 88° / Low 65°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.