BREAKING: DR. AMY ALLEN NAMED PRINCIPAL AT GLASGOW HIGH

In a Press Conference this afternoon, Dr. Amy Allen was named by the Glasgow High School Site Based council as the new Principal at the School. Dr. Allen is currently the principal at Highland Elementary. We’ll have further information this announcement in a later story.
