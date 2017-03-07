Logo


BREAKING: DR. AMY ALLEN NAMED PRINCIPAL AT GLASGOW HIGH

on 03/07/2017 |
In a Press Conference this afternoon, Dr. Amy Allen was named by the Glasgow High School Site Based council as the new Principal at the School. Dr. Allen is currently the principal at Highland Elementary. We’ll have further information this announcement in a later story.
