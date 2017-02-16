BREAKING! EPB ARRANGES COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE FOR CUSTOMERS TO EXPRESS CONCERNS TO AN INDEPENDENT FACILITATOR: NO NAME OR I.D. REQUIRED- JUST TELL YOUR STORY

As announced at the January meeting of the Glasgow EPB Board of Directors and due to public concern about Glasgow EPB’s electric rates for residential and small business customers, the Directors of the Glasgow EPB intend to consider changes to the existing rates. Prior to making any changes, they would like to get Glasgow EPB customers’ input to ensure that the changes reflect customers’ desires as much as possible. To facilitate this, a community Open House will be held on March 2, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the T. J. Health Pavilion Community Meeting Rooms. This Open House is intended to gather suggestions from any Glasgow EPB customer who wishes to voice his or her opinions on the current electric rate options, possible alternative solutions, and the process Glasgow EPB should take to determine what changes to make.

To ensure that customers are comfortable sharing their opinions, the Glasgow EPB Board will engage an independent group to listen to customers’ concerns in a one-to-one setting at the Open House and to compile all suggestions. You do not have to provide your name or any identifying information in order to participate in this process.

If you cannot attend this meeting, a link will be available on the glasgow-ky.com website for your comments to be directed to the independent group conducting this process, or comments may be submitted via standard U. S. mail to ES – EPB Customer Comment, PO Box 51104, Bowling Green, KY 42102.

The Glasgow EPB Board’s plan is to consider all suggestions obtained during this Open House, online, and via mail, and then conduct further discussions with the community on how the suggestions might be implemented. All EPB electric customers with a comment or suggestion on the design of EPB’s electric rates are urged to participate.