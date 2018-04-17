BREAKING-MAGISTRATE JOHN BENNINGFIELD WITHDRAWS FROM RACE FOR RE-ELECTION

on 04/17/2018 |

At this morning’s Barren Fiscal Court meeting, Magistrate John Benningfield announced he is withdrawing from the May Primary ballot and will not seek re-election. Citing changes in his job description at his place of employment, he will not have the time to serve in an effective manner. Because of the timing, his name will remain on the ballot even though he is not seeking to be re-elected. Remaining on the ballot for that position are Democrat Scotty Mitchell and Republican Jeffrey Botts. WCLU news will have more information in a later post.