At this morning’s Barren Fiscal Court meeting, Magistrate John Benningfield announced he is withdrawing from the May Primary ballot and will not seek re-election. Citing changes in his job description at his place of employment, he will not have the time to serve in an effective manner. Because of the timing, his name will remain on the ballot even though he is not seeking to be re-elected. Remaining on the ballot for that position are Democrat Scotty Mitchell and Republican Jeffrey Botts. WCLU news will have more information in a later post.
***BREAKING-MAGISTRATE JOHN BENNINGFIELD WITHDRAWS FROM RACE FOR RE-ELECTION
on 04/17/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
OLETA KATHRYN MARTIN DOYLE04/17/2018 - 0 Comment
-
IT IS AWARD, AFTER AWARD…AFTER AWARD FOR THE GLASGOW WATER COMPANY04/17/2018 - 0 Comment
-
WINNERS LIST Tuesday, April 17, 201804/17/2018 - 0 Comment
LINDA HARRISON
Weather Forecast
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
14
|
23
|
24
|
26
|
27
Tue 17
East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series
April 15 @ 6:30 PM - April 18 @ 7:30 PM
Tue 17
Nominations being taken for Parent Representative for SBDM at BCHS
April 16 @ 8:00 AM - April 20 @ 3:00 PM
Tue 17
Gospel Meeting Westwood Church of Christ
April 16 @ 7:00 PM - April 20 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 17
Caverna Preschool and Kindergarten Registration
April 17 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 19
Highland Elementary SBDM Council
April 19 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sat 21
Temple Hill Baptist Church Youth Program
April 21 @ 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Sat 21
Cruzin the Barren Car Show
April 21 @ 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sat 21
Fountain Run Fire Department Fish Fry
April 21 @ 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM
No Responses to “***BREAKING-MAGISTRATE JOHN BENNINGFIELD WITHDRAWS FROM RACE FOR RE-ELECTION”