(**UPDATE 2:45PM) BREAKING NEWS: 3 SHOT TO DEATH IN FOUNTAIN RUN

on 02/19/2018

**UPDATE 2:45PM:  Three people were found dead this morning in Allen County near the Fountain Run area.  KSP has confirmed the three appear to have died from gunshot wounds.

While not confirmed by KSP, reports say that shortly after the shooting, an alert was given to be on the lookout  for a silver/grey Ford full sized truck, possibly a F150 or F250.  The suspect, according to the alert, is armed.

State Police are expected to send out a release by this evening.



In Allen County near Fountain Run state police are investigating the death of three individuals.  The three appear to have died due to gunshot wounds, however, state police at this time are not confirming a triple homicide, It should be noted that due details surrounding the shooting and  possible shooter Barren County Schools  have been placed on soft lockdown. WCLU News Director Angela Briggs is following the story and working with KSP to release more details.

