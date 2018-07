BREAKING NEWS – STATE POLICE ARE WORKING A DEATH INVESTIGATION IN BARREN COUNTY

on 07/08/2018 |

WCLU NEWS DIRECTOR ANGELA BRIGGS IS WORKING WITH STATE POLICE TROOPER JEREMY HODGES ON A DEATH INVESTIGATION. STATE POLICE CONFIRMED THAT A MALE SUBJECT WAS FOUND DECEASED SOMETIME AROUND 4AM THIS MORNING ON LICK BRANCH ROAD IN BARREN COUNTY. FIRST RESPONDERS ARE WORKING TO IDENTIFY THE MAN AND NOTIFY NEXT OF KIN. NO OTHER DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME.