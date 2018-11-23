on 11/23/2018 |

Brenda Faye (Birge) Williams, 68, of Gainesboro, TN, formerly of Tompkinsville, passed away Tuesday, November 20th, at her home. Brenda was born in Monroe County, KY on January 14, 1950, a daughter of the late Maxie (Lynn) and Ancle Floyd Birge.

Brenda had worked at KY Apparel and was a nanny for John and Crystal Hagan. She was of Baptist faith.

She was married to Harley Harris Hall, of Tompkinsville, and the late Dossey Williams.

Brenda is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Heady, and husband, Jeff of Gainsboro, TN; a son, Jeff Hall, of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Cole and Cale Heady.

Brenda is also survived by four sisters, Judy Emberton, of Gainsboro, TN, Connie Younger of Bowling Green, KY, Wilma Barnes, of Glasgow, KY, and Mary Lou Brandon of Rock Hill, SC., three brothers, Rondal Birge of Bardstown, KY, Leroy Birge, of Charlotte, N.C.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Fontice and Randall Birge, and on sister, Wanda Sue Harlan.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 25th, with Gary Emberton officiating. Visitation is Saturday 5-8 P.M. and Sunday 6:00 A.M.- 2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Monroe County Backpack Program or to the William B. Harlan Library.