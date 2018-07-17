Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRENDA GAIL LANE

on 07/17/2018 |

Brenda Gail Lane, age 51, of Bonnievile, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018.  She was a native of Jefferson County and was a member of Creekside Church in Bonnieville.  She loved making flower arrangements, sowing and especially enjoyed her grandkids.  She was a hardworking employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Shepherdsville.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Nora Lee Horton and Logan Horton; her paternal grandparents, Chestine King & Bill King; and one aunt, Doris Hazelwood.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Lane and his wife, Alicia, of Bonnieville; her parents, Chester and Julie Lane of Hardyville; three grandchildren, Paisley, Braydon, and Bentley; one sister, Joyce Wilson and her husband, Craig, of Munfordville; a niece and nephew, Amanda Whoolen (Kevin) and Travis Carroll; and many other extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday, the 19th, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.,  on Friday, the 20th,  from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRENDA GAIL LANE”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

TROY HATCHER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
68°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 07/18 10%
High 87° / Low 62°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 07/19 10%
High 90° / Low 69°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 07/20 60%
High 86° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.