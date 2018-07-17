on 07/17/2018 |

Brenda Gail Lane, age 51, of Bonnievile, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018. She was a native of Jefferson County and was a member of Creekside Church in Bonnieville. She loved making flower arrangements, sowing and especially enjoyed her grandkids. She was a hardworking employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Shepherdsville.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Nora Lee Horton and Logan Horton; her paternal grandparents, Chestine King & Bill King; and one aunt, Doris Hazelwood.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Lane and his wife, Alicia, of Bonnieville; her parents, Chester and Julie Lane of Hardyville; three grandchildren, Paisley, Braydon, and Bentley; one sister, Joyce Wilson and her husband, Craig, of Munfordville; a niece and nephew, Amanda Whoolen (Kevin) and Travis Carroll; and many other extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday, the 19th, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., on Friday, the 20th, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until time of service.