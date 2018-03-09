Logo


BRENDA “GALLUP” HALL

on 09/03/2018 |

Brenda (Gallup) Hull, 64, of Burkesville, KY, formerly of Tompkinsville, passed away Sunday, September 2nd, at Monroe County Medical Center. Brenda was born in Indianapolis, IN on October 7, 1953, daughter of the late Elsie Marilyn (Green) and James Clayton Gallup. She was a homemaker and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. On October 24, 1970 in Nashville, TN she married, Tom Hull, who survives, of Burkesville, KY.

Brenda is also survived by four sons James T. Hull of Louisville, Christopher Michael Hull of Tompkinsville, Jeremy Hull of Burkesville, and Kenneth Hull of Tompkinsville; 13 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren, sisters, Kathryn Pritchett of Wisconsin, Joan Nyvett Connecticut, Patricia Rice of Ohio, and brothers, Joseph Carter of Indiana, James Gallup of Tompkinsville.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Kristie Marie Hull, Sarah Elizabeth Hull & Vanessa Dawn Hull, brothers, Donald & James Carter & Howard & Sidney
William Sizemore & sisters, Elsie Marilyn Evans Marilyn White.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home 2 PM Wednesday, Sept. 5th, Justin Jones & Matthew Ethridge will officiate, burial will follow in the Old Mt. Herman Cemetery. Visitation with the family is after 9 AM Wednesday until service time at 2 PM

Donations suggested to help with funeral expenses.

