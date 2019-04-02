Logo


BRENDA JEAN BRAGG

on 02/04/2019

Brenda Jean Bragg, age 64, of Glasgow, died Saturday, February 2nd at Barren County Health Care. She was born in Glasgow on November 22, 1954 to the late John Henry Cash and Alma Jean Cash of Glasgow who still survives. She was a homemaker, a graduate of Glasgow High School and a member of Coral Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Rene Bragg, Spartansburg, SC; two sisters, Linda Elmore (Paul), Lucas, Diane Capps (Gary), Glasgow; two brothers, Randal Cash (Frances), Glasgow, Gary Cash, Glasgow; five nieces, Stacy Poore, Amanda Ramey, Jennie Brown, Ashley Kidwell, Miranda Jones; one special great niece, MaKenzie Brown; several other great nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Cash; one great niece, Kaitlin Ferguson.

There will be no services as cremation was chosen. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.

 

