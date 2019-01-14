Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRENDA JOYCE GARMON BRYANT

on 01/14/2019 |

Ms. Brenda Joyce Garmon Bryant age 71, of Paducah, Kentucky formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky passed Saturday, January 12, 2019 at her home in Paducah, Kentucky.

Survivors include her children, Michelle Renae Bryant Lowe of Paducah, Kentucky, Charlie Harold “Chuck” Bryant, Jr., of Paducah, Kentucky, Marla Jo Bryant Carver of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, her sister, Judith Lynn “Judy” Dyer of Louisville, Kentucky, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Visitation for Ms. Brenda Joyce Garmon Bryant will be after 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, until the funeral hour on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, Paducah, Kentucky in her memory. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRENDA JOYCE GARMON BRYANT”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

RUSS REED

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
33°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Monday 01/14 10%
High 34° / Low 24°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/15 10%
High 41° / Low 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 01/16 10%
High 51° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.