Ms. Brenda Joyce Garmon Bryant age 71, of Paducah, Kentucky formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky passed Saturday, January 12, 2019 at her home in Paducah, Kentucky.

Survivors include her children, Michelle Renae Bryant Lowe of Paducah, Kentucky, Charlie Harold “Chuck” Bryant, Jr., of Paducah, Kentucky, Marla Jo Bryant Carver of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, her sister, Judith Lynn “Judy” Dyer of Louisville, Kentucky, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Visitation for Ms. Brenda Joyce Garmon Bryant will be after 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, until the funeral hour on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, Paducah, Kentucky in her memory. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.