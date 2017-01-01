Brenda Kaye Richey, 64, of Glasgow died Friday, December 30, 2016 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late Horace Lee Cash and Evelyn Hagan Cash who survives. She was a homemaker and attended the South Green Church of Christ.

Survivors include her mother Evelyn Cash of Glasgow; 1 Aunt Helen Hagan of IN; several cousins. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Sherrell Richey and a son Scott Clark.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday January 2, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00am Monday, until time for services at the funeral home.