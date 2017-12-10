on 10/12/2017 |

Brenda Lee Driver Wood, 59, Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. A native of Glasgow, she was a daughter of Norma Jean Young and the late James Driver. She was a farm worker, caregiver, and a foster grandparent with Barren County Schools. She was an active follower of Jehovah’s Witness in Glasgow.

Survivors include her husband Ricky Wood; five children: Brandy Driver of Bowling Green, Fetima Wood of Glasgow, Randy Driver of Lexington, Timmy Driver of Cave City, and Tony Driver of Louisville; her mother: Norma Jean Driver Brown of Glasgow; one brother; eight sisters; thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service at 7:30 p.m