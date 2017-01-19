BRENDA LOGSDON

She was a homemaker, and a member of Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church.

She leaves to honor her memory, one son, J.T. Logsdon (Anita) of Glasgow, KY; one daughter, Sandra Kaye Hale (James Cooper) of Park City, KY; three grandsons, Zachary Logsdon (Raven), Derek Logsdon and Noah Logsdon; one granddaughter, La’Chrisha Poynter; three step grandchildren, Matt Cambron, April Cambron and Chase Samuels and five great grandchildren, KeKe Poynter, Caleb McClellan, Kevion Poynter, La’Kiyha Poynter and Lakely Mae Logsdon; two step great grandsons, Adarius Coats and Asaiah Coats.

Interment will be in Cave City cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church.

VISITATION

3 pm – 8 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

10 am – 2 pm, Friday, January 20, 2017

Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church

PRAYER SERVICE

7 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL MASS

2 pm, Friday, January 20, 2017

Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church