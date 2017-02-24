Brenda Lou (Gentry) Deaton, 70, of Glasgow, KY passed away Monday, February 20th, at her home.Brenda was born in Tompkinsville, KY on May 13, 1946, a son of the late Opal (Huff) and Herman Gentry. In August of 1984, she married, Wilburn Deaton, who precedes her in death.She worked as a Waitress and Cook at various restaurants.

Brenda is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Combs and Christopher Deaton, of Glasgow, KY; her best friend, Penny, her rat terrier, and several grandchildren.

Brenda is also preceded in death by two sons, Ricky Allen and Bill Deaton; a half brother, Merle Tooley; and a half sister, Opal Olene Tooley.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 27th, 2017. Visitation is Monday 9:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Yokley Cemetery.