BRENDA MARLENE CHAPMAN

on 11/13/2018 |

Brenda Marlene Chapman, age 68 of Glasgow, died Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 at Signature Health Care in Glasgow. She was born in Glasgow on August 11th, 1949 to the late Clemmie Leo Chapman and Montie Alyne (Ward) Chapman who still survives.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two children, Scotty Spann and Sharon Spann; one sister, Debbie Wells (Gary); five grandchildren, Connor Spann, Madison Spann, Ashaya Houchens, Tyler Likens, Makayla Hurt; two great grandchildren, Westin Houchens and Wyatt Houchens.

The family has chosen cremation. No services planned at this time. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

