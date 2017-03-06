BRENDA NELL KEITH (UPDATED)

Brenda Nell Keith 65 of the Merry Oaks community of Barren County died Sunday, March 5, 2017 at her residence. Born in Glasgow, KY she was the daughter of the Elmer Gossett and Virginia Bush Gossett Butler of Horse Cave who survives. Mrs. Keith was a member of the Baptist faith and attended Immanuel Baptist Church. She was a Certified Nurse Assistant for 34 years and most recently at Glenview Health Care where she was elected by her co-workers as Nurse Assistant of the year in 2008 and employee of the year in 2009, she received many other awards throughout her career.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband David Keith of Merry Oaks; a daughter Dana Keith of Merry Oaks; a son David Keith Jr. (Jolene) of Park City; a granddaughter Megan Keith (Fiancé David Troyer) of Glasgow; 4 great grandchildren Brycen Kinslow, Jordyn Grace Kinslow, Madison Nicole Troyer and Aspen Kate Troyer; a sister Sandra Gossett Butler (John) of Bardstown, KY and a brother Will Butler of Horse Cave.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30am Wednesday morning at the funeral home.