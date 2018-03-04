on 04/03/2018 |

Brenda Smith, 71 of Bowling Green died Monday, April 2, 2018 at St Thomas Hospital

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Willard and Lavada Mosley Manley and wife of the late William Carlile Smith. She is preceded in death by a sister, Frances Mann and two brothers, Charles Willard “C.W.” Manley and Jesse Lee Manley and one niece Twanna Adams. She was a nursing assistant and a member of Glendale Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her son, William Timothy Smith; three nieces, Deborah White (Marty), Teresa Randolph, Donna Mann; two nephews, Wayne Mann (Elaine) and Michael Manley (Traina); four sisters-in-law, Emma Jewell Clark, Sharon Belcher (Jimmy), Mary Jean Harris (Rick), Anna Margaret Smith, one brother-in-law: Charles D. Smith (Pam);

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.