Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRENDA SMITH

on 04/03/2018 |

Brenda Smith,  71 of Bowling Green died Monday, April 2, 2018 at St Thomas Hospital

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Willard and Lavada Mosley Manley and wife of the late William Carlile Smith.  She is preceded in death by a sister, Frances Mann and two brothers, Charles Willard “C.W.” Manley and Jesse Lee Manley and one niece Twanna Adams.  She was a nursing assistant and a member of Glendale Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her son, William Timothy Smith; three nieces, Deborah White (Marty), Teresa Randolph, Donna Mann; two nephews, Wayne Mann (Elaine) and Michael Manley (Traina); four sisters-in-law, Emma Jewell Clark, Sharon Belcher (Jimmy), Mary Jean Harris (Rick), Anna Margaret Smith, one brother-in-law: Charles D. Smith (Pam);

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery.  Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRENDA SMITH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Faye and Don Price (50th Anniversary)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Tornado Watch

Issued:
7:43 PM EDT on April 03, 2018
Expires:
12:00 AM CDT on April 04, 2018

Wind Advisory

Issued:
9:12 AM CDT on April 03, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CDT on April 03, 2018
Overcast
Currently
76°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 04/03 80%
High 77° / Low 35°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 04/04 0%
High 50° / Low 30°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 04/05 10%
High 59° / Low 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 03

Spring Break Camp at the YMCA

April 2 @ 8:00 AM - April 6 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 07

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Ralphies

April 7 @ 10:00 AM - 11:30 PM
Sat 07

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Ralphies

April 7 @ 10:00 AM
Sat 07

Allen Masonic Lodge Chili Supper

April 7 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sat 07

Sneed Family at Garrett’s Creek Baptist

April 7 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sun 08

The Sneed Family at Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church

April 8 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 08

The Sneed Family will sing at Coral Hill Baptist Church

April 8 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 09

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

April 9 @ 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.