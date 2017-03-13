Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Brenda Sue Hammer Grider Heidemann

on 03/13/2017 |
Obituaries

OI1291849642_brendaheideman_phixr

Brenda Sue Hammer Grider Heidemann, 50, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, March 11th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green.

Brenda was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 11, 1967, a daughter of the late Inez (Hammer) Davis and Ray Bowman Hammer. She is also preceded in death by one daughter, Stacy Grider; and two brothers, James Ray and Ronnie Dodson.

She worked at various Sewing Factory for 31 years.

Brenda is survived by a daughter, Chelsea Grider, of Mt. Herman, KY; her companion, Tracy Davis; four brothers, Teddy Dodson, Eddie Hammer and Jessie Hammer, all of Tompkinsville, and Wayne Dodson of Louisville; and a sister, Carol Goff, of Louisville, KY.

Graveside Services will be held at Harlans Crossroad Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 15th, 2017.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for funeral expenses.

Yokley Trible Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

George Runyon

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital