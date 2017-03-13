Brenda Sue Hammer Grider Heidemann, 50, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, March 11th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green.

Brenda was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 11, 1967, a daughter of the late Inez (Hammer) Davis and Ray Bowman Hammer. She is also preceded in death by one daughter, Stacy Grider; and two brothers, James Ray and Ronnie Dodson.

She worked at various Sewing Factory for 31 years.

Brenda is survived by a daughter, Chelsea Grider, of Mt. Herman, KY; her companion, Tracy Davis; four brothers, Teddy Dodson, Eddie Hammer and Jessie Hammer, all of Tompkinsville, and Wayne Dodson of Louisville; and a sister, Carol Goff, of Louisville, KY.

Graveside Services will be held at Harlans Crossroad Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 15th, 2017.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for funeral expenses.

Yokley Trible Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.