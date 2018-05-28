Logo


BRENDA SUE SEXTON

on 05/28/2018 |

Brenda Sue Sexton, 62, of Austin, KY died Friday May 25, 2018 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was born in Welch, WV the daughter of the late Mack Henry Mitchell and Alice Keen Mitchell. Mrs. Sexton worked at Warehauser in Bowling Green, KY as a Lab Tech and was of the Pentecostal faith.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Willard Ted Sexton of Austin, KY; 1 son Dylan Sexton of Bowling Green, KY; 1 daughter Faith Terry (Micah) of Munfordville, KY; Grandchild Gavin Terry of Munfordville, KY; 1 sister Alta Hagerman of Austin, KY; 2 brothers John R. Mitchell and William Mitchell both of High Point, NC.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by 1 sister Joann Mitchell Pruitt; 4 brothers Charlie, Reece, James and Eugene Mitchell.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 8:00pm Tuesday and Wednesday morning until time for services at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

