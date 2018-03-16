Logo


BRENT HUMPHREY

on 03/16/2018 |

Brent Humphrey, 37 of Munfordville passed away Thursday morning at his home.  He was born in Glasgow on July 19, 1980.   Brent was a member of Rowletts Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother-Regina Thomas Humphrey of Munfordville

Father-Daymon Humphrey of Munfordville

Sister-Angela Horton of Munfordville

He was preceded in the by a nephew Cain Horton

Funeral services for Brent Humphrey will be 1pm Sunday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Little Flock Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 11am-9pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.  The family request that contributions be made to the Little Flock Cemetery fund, these donations may be left at the funeral home

