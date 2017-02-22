Brents Dickinson III of Bowling Green, 83, died February 21, 2017.

Brents was born on March 23, 1933 in Glasgow, KY. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 214, reached the Star rank and was a member of the order of the arrow. After graduation from Glasgow High School, he continued his education at Western Kentucky University with a BA in English (1956), University of Kentucky with a BSCE (1961), and the University of Michigan with a Masters in Public Health (1966). While at Western he received a commission as 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. After Active duty he served in the Kentucky National Guard for 10 years and reached the rank of Captain.

Brents’ career as a professional engineer (PE) began with the KY State Department of Parks, then transferred to the Department of Health in the Sanitary Engineering Division, followed by 27 years with GRW Engineers Inc. of Lexington, KY. Following retirement, he spent 4 years with Landmark Engineering Inc of Bowling Green. During his professional years he was a member of the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers (KSPE) where he served on several committees, held several offices and as President in 1995-1996. He received the distinguished Service Award in 1999 for outstanding service to the profession. He was also a member of the KY-TN American Water Works Association and received the 2011 Gold Water Drop Award. The KY-TN Water Environment Association named Brents to the “Hall of Fame” in that society.

He served on the Bowling Green Library Board of Trustees for 8 years including time as Chairman. He was a faithful servant of God and an active member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green, KY.

He was preceded in death by his parents Brents Dickinson Jr and Gwendolyn Holman Dickinson, and his brother Henry Holman Dickinson. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Billie Howard Dickinson; sister Lelia Smith; children: Elizabeth Brents Dickinson; Christopher Howard Dickinson (Missy); grandchildren Peyton and Claire; and several extended family members and friends.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:30 at First Baptist Church Narthex, Bowling Green, KY Saturday February 25, 2017 followed by an 11:30 memorial service in the church’s sanctuary. Graveside service will be at 2:30 pm that same day at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Alternative expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Baptist Church or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home, Glasgow.