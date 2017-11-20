Logo


BRIAN CALVERT (UPDATED)

on 11/20/2017 |

Brian Calvert, age 18, died Saturday November 18, 2017 at Skyline Medical Center Nashville TN.

The Allen County native was the son of William David Calvert and Karla Ann Vinson Calvert.

He is survived by his parents David and Karla Calvert, Fiancé Alexis Wynne and unborn son Jax Izak, his grandparents Richard and Joyce Vinson, seven sisters Lynzi Calvert Bragg, Dezi Calvert Powell, Sara Calvert Sturdivant, Zoii Calvert, Michelle Calvert, Emily Calvert, Katie Calvert two brothers Daniel Calvert and Conner Lindsey, three nieces, one nephew and several Aunts and Uncles.

Visitation will begin 3:00PM Wednesday November 22, 2017 at the Scottsville Baptist Church until service time.

A Memorial Service will be 5:30PM Wednesday November 22, 2017 at the Scottsville Baptist Church.

Memorial Donations may be made toward the funeral expenses.

