Brian Jason Mizell 32, of Glasgow, died Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. Born in Glasgow, he was the son of the late Harold Mitchell Mizell and Teresa Huffman Mizell who passed away in December of 2016.

Brian was a graduate of Glasgow High School and was a Baptist.

Survivors include his maternal grandmother Ruth Huffman of Glasgow, paternal grandmother Nell Mizell of Glasgow; uncles and aunts, Michael and Paul Huffman of Glasgow, Roger and Sheila Mizell of Glasgow and Brenda and Tony McGuire of Murfreesboro, TN. Several cousins also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Bethany Grace Mizell and his grandfathers, Terry Huffman and Mitchell Mizell.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 18th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10am until time for the service.