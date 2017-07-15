Logo


BRIDGE REPAIRS SCHEDULED ON KY 585 IN ALLEN COUNTY

on 07/15/2017 |

Beginning Monday, July 17, KY 585 in Allen County will be closed at mile point 7 at Trammel Fork Creek. Crews will be making repairs to the approach to the low water bridge. The detour will utilize KY 585, KY 100 and Red Hill Road. The closure is expected to last one week.

