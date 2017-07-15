Beginning Monday, July 17, KY 585 in Allen County will be closed at mile point 7 at Trammel Fork Creek. Crews will be making repairs to the approach to the low water bridge. The detour will utilize KY 585, KY 100 and Red Hill Road. The closure is expected to last one week.
BRIDGE REPAIRS SCHEDULED ON KY 585 IN ALLEN COUNTY
on 07/15/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
PATRICIA ANN LINDSEY WOLFE BAIZE07/14/2017 - 0 Comment
-
**UPDATE: DETAILS RELEASED-DTF AND GPD INVESTIGATE ILLEGAL GAMBLING07/14/2017 - 0 Comment
-
GAYLE YOUNG MYERS07/14/2017 - 0 Comment
Comments are closed.
PERSON OF THE DAY
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS