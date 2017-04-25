Logo


BRIDGET JONES

on 04/25/2017 |
Obituaries

Bridget Jones, 29, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, April 22nd, at her home.

Bridget was born in Glasgow, KY on June 1, 1987, a daughter of Comer Jones, of Tompkinsville and the late Debbie Copass.

Bridget is survived by a daughter, Kansas Guardago, of Tompkinsville, KY; two sons David Tumlinson, of Tompkinsville, KY and Dillon Cruz, of Tompkinsville, KY.; other brothers and sisters also survive.

Cremation has been chosen by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for funeral expenses, these can be left at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

