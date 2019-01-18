Logo


BRIDGING PROJECT STARTS NEXT WEEK IN METCALFE COUNTY

A Bridging Kentucky Project will soon be underway in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 3 area. The project will rehab the bridge on KY 496 over Oil Well Branch in Metcalfe County.

Scott & Murphy Inc. was awarded the contract on December 13 in the amount of $129,475.17. The contractor plans to start work on the bridge on Thursday, Jan. 24. The project will close the bridge on KY 496 over Oil Well Branch at mile point 11.2 for approximately 30 days. A signed detour utilizing KY 533 and KY 2390 will be in place. The signed detour is approximately six miles long so motorists need to allow for extra travel time. The entire project is expected to be completed by July 1. The rehab work will extend the life of the bridge 35 years.

The Bridging Kentucky Program is a transformational commitment to improve safety and soundness across the Commonwealth. KYTC will rehabilitate, repair, or replace more than 1,000 critical structures in all 120 Kentucky counties over the next six years. The program will reopen closed bridges, remove weight restrictions that prevent use by school buses, emergency vehicles and businesses, and improve access and mobility for all Kentuckians. For more about Bridging Kentucky please visit BridgingKentucky.com.

