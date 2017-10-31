Logo


Bro. Kenneth “Todd” Compton (updated)

on 10/31/2017 |

Bro. Kenneth “Todd” Compton, 51, of Glasgow died Monday, October 30, 2017 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.  Born in Glasgow, KY he is the son of Harold Kenneth and Sheila Faye Melton Compton of Glasgow.  Mr. Compton was a member of the Old Path Missionary Baptist Church and an employee of ACK in Glasgow.

Survivors include his wife Lori Bragg Compton of Glasgow; a son Nicholas Compton (Lindsey) of Glasgow; a granddaughter Maelyn Compton of Glasgow; a sister Tina Compton of Glasgow; two brothers Kevin Compton (Tina) of Glasgow and Shannon Compton of Savoyard, KY and several nieces and nephews.  Mr. Compton was preceded in death by a sister Lisa Compton and a brother Kelly Ray Compton.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, November 3, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be after 4:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.

