BRODY DIONYSUS HAMMONS

on 09/17/2018 |

Brody Dionysus Hammons was stillborn Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the T J Samson Community Hospital.

He is survived by his parents, Mary Beth Dye and Dustin Hammons; a brother, Kaden Dye; maternal grandparents, Sonny and Joyce Dye of Horse Cave; paternal grandparents, Diane Hammons and the late Herbert; aunts, Jessica Srygler and Nicole Crain; uncle the late Derick Hammons.

Graveside services for Brody Dionysus Hammons will be held at 10AM Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery with Brother Wayne Hatcher officiating with burial to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sego Funeral Home.

