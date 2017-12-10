on 10/12/2017 |

Bronston Conlie Ward, 86, of Georgetown, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 12th, 2017. He was born January 17th, 1931 in Nobob, Kentucky, number seven of eleven children and the son of the late Rev. Walter and Hettie Miller Ward and was known as Conlie in his hometown of Temple Hill, Kentucky. Mr. Ward served in the United States Army and was a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He retired from Hillerich & Bradsby Company in Louisville, Kentucky where he was an accountant. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Bronston is survived by his beloved wife of almost sixty-six years, Jean Ward, whom he married on November 22nd , 1951; his daughter, Debbie (Dennis) Weber; his son, Tim (Marcie) Ward; five grandchildren, Sarah (Brian) Lantz, Will (Jennifer) Ward, Matt Weber, Connor Ward and Palmer Ward; one great-grandson, James Lantz; three sisters, Devada Smith, Mary Jane Hall and Marie Ward. In addition to his parents, Bronston was preceded in death by three sisters, Catherine Nasby, Lois Geralds and Cletra Atkinson; four brothers, Adrian Ward, Sheldon Ward, Walter Ward, Jr., and Baskie Jewell Ward.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 14th from 1pm at Johnson’s Funeral Home until time of service at 2pm with Rev. Mark Neff Officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Will Ward, Matt Weber, Connor Ward, Palmer Ward, Dennis Weber and Brian Lantz. The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to your favorite children’s charity.