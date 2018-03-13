Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRONVILLE TABOR

on 03/13/2018 |

Bronville Tabor age 82, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, March 12, 2018 at his residence in Scottsville, KY.
He was born July 9, 1935 in Allen County, KY to the late Carlos Tabor and Susie Conner Tabor. He married Launa Ann Conner June 4, 1954. He was a graduate of Allen County High School. He was a member of the Allen County Cattlemen’s Association, a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, and was a member of several gospel quartet groups throughout the years.
He is survived by his wife Launa Tabor of Scottsville, KY.
Two sons; Nathan Tabor and wife Debbie of Scottsville, KY; Tim Tabor and wife Lisa of Scottsville, KY;
Three grandchildren; Darren Tabor and wife Kristen of Scottsville, KY; Lindsay Vick and husband Michael of Scottsville, KY; Lori Hagins and husband Mark of Adams, TN. Three great-grandchildren Madison and Brayden Vick, and Brantlee Tabor also survives.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers Kermit and Brodus Tabor.
Funeral service will be held Friday, March 16, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM -8:00 PM Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 7:30 AM -8:00 PM Thursday, March 15, 2018 and after 7:30AM until time of funeral service Friday, March 16, 2018 at Harwood and Strode Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, Gideon’s, or Hosparus and can be made at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRONVILLE TABOR”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

NANCY FIRKINS

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
44°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Tuesday 03/13 0%
High 46° / Low 22°
Overcast
Clear
Wednesday 03/14 10%
High 46° / Low 35°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 03/15 0%
High 62° / Low 36°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Tue 13

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 13

BCHS SBDM Council Will Meet

March 13 @ 3:45 PM
Thu 15

Learn to make an Easter Door Hanger

March 15 @ 10:00 AM
Thu 15

Highland Elementary SBDM Meeting

March 15 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Fri 16

The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

March 16 @ 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.