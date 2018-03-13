on 03/13/2018 |

Bronville Tabor age 82, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, March 12, 2018 at his residence in Scottsville, KY.

He was born July 9, 1935 in Allen County, KY to the late Carlos Tabor and Susie Conner Tabor. He married Launa Ann Conner June 4, 1954. He was a graduate of Allen County High School. He was a member of the Allen County Cattlemen’s Association, a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, and was a member of several gospel quartet groups throughout the years.

He is survived by his wife Launa Tabor of Scottsville, KY.

Two sons; Nathan Tabor and wife Debbie of Scottsville, KY; Tim Tabor and wife Lisa of Scottsville, KY;

Three grandchildren; Darren Tabor and wife Kristen of Scottsville, KY; Lindsay Vick and husband Michael of Scottsville, KY; Lori Hagins and husband Mark of Adams, TN. Three great-grandchildren Madison and Brayden Vick, and Brantlee Tabor also survives.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers Kermit and Brodus Tabor.

Funeral service will be held Friday, March 16, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM -8:00 PM Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 7:30 AM -8:00 PM Thursday, March 15, 2018 and after 7:30AM until time of funeral service Friday, March 16, 2018 at Harwood and Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, Gideon’s, or Hosparus and can be made at the funeral home.