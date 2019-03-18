Logo


BROTHER CURTIS OWEN TRULOCK

on 03/18/2019 |
Bro. Curtis Owen Trulock, 93 of Munfordville passed away Sunday night at Signature Health Care in Horse Cave.  He was born in Cub Run to the late Ernest & Glenna Craddock Trulock.  Bro. Owen was an ordained Baptist preacher, a member of the Cub Run Baptist Church, a retired farmer and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife Pearl Thompson Trulock, two sisters Margie Milby and Lorain Wright, by four brothers Oral, Elvin, Elmo & Shelby Trulock

Bro. Owen is survived by:

One son-Jimmy Trulock & wife Susie of Munfordville

One daughter-Brenda Gardner & hus. Philip of Munfordville

One sister-Betty Davis of Elizabethtown

Five grandchildren-Shannon Miller, Amy Trulock, Stacy Gardner, Charla Gardner & Troy Gardner

3 step-grandchildren-Brooks, Chandler & Charity

7 great-grandchildren- Lauren, Eric, Dylan, Riley, Morgan, Katie and Colby

3 step-great-grandchildren- Brooks, Chandler and Chanty

2 great-great grandchildren and 1 step- great-great-grandchild

Funeral services for Bro. Curtis Owen Trulock will be 11:30am Wednesday at the Cub Run Baptist Church with Bro. Jack Srygler officiating.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home and after 9am Wednesday at the Cub Run Baptist Church.  Burial will be in the Cub Run Cemetery.  The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Cub Run Cemetery, these may be left at the funeral home.

