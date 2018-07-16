Logo


BROTHER RANDALL MCPHERSON

on 07/16/2018 |

Bro. Randall McPherson, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018 at his home in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 90 years. He was born in Tompkinsville, Monroe County, Kentucky on Sunday, April 1, 1928, the son of Jack and Velma (Froedge) McPherson. He was a preacher of the gospel of Christ for over 60 years, and during his lifetime he preached full time in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana, as well as holding meetings in numerous places in Kentucky, 9 other states and Canada. He was a mentor to several young men to become preachers of the gospel. He was currently a member of the Seminary Church of Christ, one of three congregations he helped to establish. He was a sign painter, carpenter, realtor and auctioneer.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Velma (and Lawrence) Pitcock, his father and stepmother, Jack (and Ruth) McPherson, and his beloved son, Rickey Terrell McPherson.

He is survived by his wife, Beatrice (Brown) McPherson of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Saturday, August 23, 1947, children, Venita (and Larry) Smith of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Sheryl (and John) Morrison of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Mark S. McPherson (and Jana Castle) of Albany, Kentucky, half-brother, Roger (and Ann) Pitcock of Indianapolis, Indiana, grandchildren, Sean (and Cindy) Smith of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Lori Radford-Sandlin of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Chad Radford of Austin, Texas, Sara Smith of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Jason (and Sara) McPherson of Nashville, Tennessee, and Sydney McPherson of Brownsville, Kentucky, great-grandchildren, McPherson Smith, Saylor Sandlin and Jackson Smith, step-grandchild, Lyndsey (and Vlad) Koyfman, 2 step-great grandchildren, Gavin Burnett and Lennox Koyfman.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Christian Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 until the funeral hour on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Hospice of Lake Cumberland

