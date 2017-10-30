BROTHER SHERMAN T BOWLES (UPDATED)

on 10/30/2017 |

Brother Sherman T. Bowles, age 90, of Glasgow, died Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Glenview Health Care Center in Glasgow. Born July 7, 1927 in Summer Shade, he was a son of the late Troy and Maude Taylor Bowles and the husband of Edith Hicks Bowles, who died January 16, 2007.

He was a farmer, factory worker and a Methodist preacher and a member of Goodson Chapel Methodist Church. He was an Army veteran.

Survivors include one daughter, Carolyn Bowles Priddy, Glasgow; two grand daughters Gina Colter and Shelly Flood; three great grandchildren Taylor Dauray, Michela, and Shelby Colter; and one great great grandchild Easton Luke Colter.

He was also preceded in death by four brothers Kenneth (Red), Joe, Harrison and Tommy Bowles and one sister Martha Tudor and one son in law Donnie Priddy

Funeral services will be Wednesday November 1, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday October 31, 2017 from 11:00 till 4:00 at the McMurtrey Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Cemetery.