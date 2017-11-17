BROTHER THOMAS MEREDITH

on 11/17/2017 |

Bro. Thomas Meredith, age 58 of Custer, KY, departed this life on Thursday, November 16, 2017. The Grayson County native was born on November 8, 1959 to the late Wanda Mae Alvey Meredith and Ira Meredith, of Bee Spring. He was married to Sherry Bruner Meredith, who survives.

Bro. Thomas was a retired salesman with Frito Lay, and currently employed with Pepperidge Farms. He was a member of Jock United Baptist Church, and the pastor of Anneta United Baptist Church, Snap Missionary Baptist Church and Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides his wife and father, he leaves to honor his memory— two sons, Josh Meredith and Justin Meredith, both of Custer; one daughter, Jessica Meredith of Custer; three grandchildren, Addison Meredith, Cailyn Meredith and Colten Meredith and two sisters, Teresa Brooks (Monty) of Bee Spring and Kathy Decker (Elroy) of Anneta. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Decker and Wanda Lee Lane.

Interment will be in Jock Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2017

10 am – 8 pm, Monday, November 20, 2017

9 – 11 am, Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Jock United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Jock United Baptist Church