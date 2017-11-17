Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BROTHER THOMAS MEREDITH

on 11/17/2017 |

Bro. Thomas Meredith, age 58 of Custer, KY, departed this life on Thursday, November 16, 2017.  The Grayson County native was born on November 8, 1959 to the late Wanda Mae Alvey Meredith and Ira Meredith, of Bee Spring.  He was married to Sherry Bruner Meredith, who survives. 

Bro. Thomas was a retired salesman with Frito Lay, and currently employed with Pepperidge Farms.  He was a member of Jock United Baptist Church, and the pastor of Anneta United Baptist Church, Snap Missionary Baptist Church and Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church. 

Besides his wife and father, he leaves to honor his memory— two sons, Josh Meredith and Justin Meredith, both of Custer; one daughter, Jessica Meredith of Custer; three grandchildren, Addison Meredith, Cailyn Meredith and Colten Meredith and two sisters, Teresa Brooks (Monty) of Bee Spring and Kathy Decker (Elroy) of Anneta.  He was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Decker and Wanda Lee Lane. 

Interment will be in Jock Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2017

10 am – 8 pm, Monday, November 20, 2017

9 – 11 am, Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Jock United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Jock United Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BROTHER THOMAS MEREDITH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Julie Rae Coomer

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
9:30 AM CST on November 17, 2017
Expires:
9:00 PM CST on November 18, 2017
Overcast
Currently
59°
Overcast
Overcast
Friday 11/17 0%
High 59° / Low 56°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 11/18 90%
High 63° / Low 33°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 11/19 0%
High 43° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.