BROTHER WILLIAM THOMAS “BILL” WHITE

on 02/26/2018 |

Bro. William Thomas “Bill” White, age 74, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Bro.White was retired from General Electric. He was saved at the age of 26 at Center Point Missionary Baptist Church where he was ordained on April 3, 1977. He later joined Nolin United Baptist Church. He was the son of the late William Ruthford White and the late Bessie Johnson White.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Costelow White; one daughter, Robin White Hockensmith , Munfordville, KY; one son, Troy Thomas White and wife Cindy, Horse Cave, KY; four sisters, Mildred Cage, Evansville, IN, Katherine Gosser, Sylvia Morganett, Geneva Hutchinson all of Louisville, KY; three brothers, Charles White and wife Judy, Ansel White, Douglas White all of Louisville, KY; four grandchildren, Thomas Hockensmith and wife Whitley, Nathan Hockensmith and wife Mallory, Shaun White, Katie White Smith and husband Brent; two great granddaughters, Collins Hockensmith and Abigail Smith. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Pearl Martin, Margaret Skelly, and Agnes Owens.

Funeral service will be 11:30 AM CT Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Nolin United Baptist Church of Mammoth Cave with Bro. Shane Wilson and Bro. Paul Hawkins officiating. Interment will be at Center Point Cemetery, Munfordville, KY. The family will receive friends 5:00 – 8:00 PM CT Tuesday, February 27, 2018, 9:00 am – 8:00 PM CT Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home and 9:00 -11:30 AM CT Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Nolin United Baptist Church of Mammoth Cave.