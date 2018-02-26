Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BROTHER WILLIAM THOMAS “BILL” WHITE

on 02/26/2018 |

Bro. William Thomas “Bill” White, age 74, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Bro.White was retired from General Electric. He was saved at the age of 26 at Center Point Missionary Baptist Church where he was ordained on April 3, 1977. He later joined Nolin United Baptist Church. He was the son of the late William Ruthford White and the late Bessie Johnson White.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Costelow White; one daughter, Robin White Hockensmith , Munfordville, KY; one son, Troy Thomas White and wife Cindy, Horse Cave, KY; four sisters, Mildred Cage, Evansville, IN, Katherine Gosser, Sylvia Morganett, Geneva Hutchinson all of Louisville, KY; three brothers, Charles White and wife Judy, Ansel White, Douglas White all of Louisville, KY; four grandchildren, Thomas Hockensmith and wife Whitley, Nathan Hockensmith and wife Mallory, Shaun White, Katie White Smith and husband Brent; two great granddaughters, Collins Hockensmith and Abigail Smith. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Pearl Martin, Margaret Skelly, and Agnes Owens.

Funeral service will be 11:30 AM CT Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Nolin United Baptist Church of Mammoth Cave with Bro. Shane Wilson and Bro. Paul Hawkins officiating. Interment will be at Center Point Cemetery, Munfordville, KY. The family will receive friends 5:00 – 8:00 PM CT Tuesday, February 27, 2018, 9:00 am – 8:00 PM CT Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home and 9:00 -11:30 AM CT Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Nolin United Baptist Church of Mammoth Cave.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BROTHER WILLIAM THOMAS “BILL” WHITE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

TRACY ROBERTS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
58°
Clear
Clear
Monday 02/26 0%
High 61° / Low 36°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 02/27 10%
High 66° / Low 51°
Clear
Rain
Wednesday 02/28 90%
High 59° / Low 53°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 26

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.