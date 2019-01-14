BROWNING HONORED, LOCAL PHARMACY AWARDED FRIDAY

on 01/14/2019 |

A capacity crowd attended the first Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce breakfast of the year at the T.J. Pavilion Friday morning. The event was hosted by Citizens First Bank with a warm welcome from the bank’s Karisa Peterson. Newly elected Chamber President Brett Lowe with Atmos Energy presided over the event, with keynote addresses from new Mayor Harold Armstrong and County Judge Executive Michael Hale. As a part of Hale’s presentation he announced the winner of the Barren County Government Echo Award. This award recognizes Exemplary Citizens Helping Others. The honoree is Justin Browning who has been instrumental in bringing the Interapt Skills Program to our community. Browning told WCLU about Interapt Skills…

Small business of the quarter is Glasgow Prescription Center.



Owner Robert Oliver accepted the award and made remarks to the crowd, as well as introducing a number of his staff who were in attendance. The award was presented by Small Business Committee Chairman Tina Hiser.