Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Bruce Alan Scott

on 07/23/2018 |

Bruce Alan Scott, 59, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, at his home. Bruce was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 27, 1958, a son of Quint Scott and Anna Lou (Rickett) Scott. He was a 1976 graduate of Tompkinsville High School. He had worked at Grandview Sporting Goods.

Bruce is survived by his daugther, Anna Frisby, of Henderson, Kentucky and son, Brendon Scott, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; his father, Quint Scott, of Tompkinsville, KY; siblings, Randy Scott of Sevierville, TN, Rusty Scott of Tompkinsville, KY; Rhonda King of Monticello, KY; Janie Hurt of Tompkinsville, KY; Beckie Scott of Tompkinsville, KY, Jo Durrett of Tompkinsville, KY, and Brian Scott of Tompkinsville, KY. Six grandsons, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

He is proceeded in death by his daughter, Katie Nichole Dawson; mother, Anna Lou (Rickett) Scott, and sister, Gina Caldwell.

Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 P. M., Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is 5-7 P.M. on Tuesday evening at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Bruce Alan Scott”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

GRANT TITTLE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
76°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/23 20%
High 80° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/24 20%
High 83° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 07/25 10%
High 86° / Low 64°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.