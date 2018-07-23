on 07/23/2018 |

Bruce Alan Scott, 59, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, at his home. Bruce was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 27, 1958, a son of Quint Scott and Anna Lou (Rickett) Scott. He was a 1976 graduate of Tompkinsville High School. He had worked at Grandview Sporting Goods.

Bruce is survived by his daugther, Anna Frisby, of Henderson, Kentucky and son, Brendon Scott, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; his father, Quint Scott, of Tompkinsville, KY; siblings, Randy Scott of Sevierville, TN, Rusty Scott of Tompkinsville, KY; Rhonda King of Monticello, KY; Janie Hurt of Tompkinsville, KY; Beckie Scott of Tompkinsville, KY, Jo Durrett of Tompkinsville, KY, and Brian Scott of Tompkinsville, KY. Six grandsons, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

He is proceeded in death by his daughter, Katie Nichole Dawson; mother, Anna Lou (Rickett) Scott, and sister, Gina Caldwell.

Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 P. M., Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is 5-7 P.M. on Tuesday evening at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.